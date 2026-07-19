Scattered thunderstorms may dampen Sunday FIFA World Cup festival

FIFA Fan Fest attendees gather for a Ludacris performance before the semifinal soccer game between France and Spain on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Centennial Olympic Park. Sunday's celebration at Piedmont Park may also see some rain and thunderstorms. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Attendees heading to Piedmont Park should prepare for possible rain, winds in the afternoon.

Attendees heading to Piedmont Park should prepare for possible rain, winds in the afternoon.

As the FIFA World Cup comes to a close with the final match Sunday, Atlantans will gather for a celebration at Piedmont Park. But scattered thunderstorms could put a damper on the festivities.

Atlanta and much of North Georgia are under a Level 2 risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could bring damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is forecast to begin around 2 p.m. — just one hour before the start of the final FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Spain that will be screened at the Piedmont Park “Celebration of Soccer and Sound.”