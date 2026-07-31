Metro Atlanta Running a last mile 4 Heroes After logging 130 miles in three years, 16-year-old Andrew Collinson prepares for his last run in support of the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes. Andrew Collinson, 16, poses for a portrait in the Gainesville Square July 30, 2026, the day before he undertakes his final run for the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. Collinson has run over 130 miles for the organization, honoring first responders whose lives have been lost in service (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

By Elijah Megginson 41 minutes ago Share

First responders routinely risk their lives running into danger to help others, and for the last three years 16-year-old Andrew Collinson has been running to keep alive the memory of those who never made it home. At age 12, Collinson ran his first mile for Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that honors, through one-mile runs, first responders and K9s injured or killed in the line of duty, while also providing support through fundraising and community initiatives. One-hundred thirty miles later, Collinson is preparing to run his final mile on Friday as he ages out of the program. This time he is running for firefighters Preston Fant (DeKalb County) and Stephen Reeves (Henry County), who died in separate incidents last year.

Collinson, who lives in Gainesville and is entering his junior year of high school, said he expects the last run to be emotional as he closes out what has been a big chapter of his life. “I’m probably going to tear up,” Collinson said. “I love doing this, it’s been an amazing journey and I’m going to be sad to see it end.” Collinson was introduced to Running 4 Heroes through his grandfather, Richard Collinson, who was a former volunteer EMS chief for Linwood Rescue Squad in South Jersey. The elder Collinson admired the organization for its Christian values and dedication to fallen heroes and thought his grandson should participate, he said.

From the late-night runs to miles in pouring rain and freezing temperatures, Richard Collinson said he has watched in awe at his grandson’s dedication and maturity. He said it has continued to grow with every mile.

“The most important thing I can tell you about Andrew is that he’s giving back to the entire first responder community,” Richard Collinson said. “When he sets his mind to do something, he does it and nothing holds him back.” Andrew Collinson, 16, poses for a portrait in the Gainesville Square July 30, 2026, the day before he undertakes his final run for the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. Collinson has run over 130 miles for the organization, honoring first responders whose lives have been lost in service (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC). Collinson’s volunteer work has been recognized by the community. He received a Chief’s Award by Hall County Fire Rescue last year for exceptional support of the department and commitment to serving others. “As a young man, Andrew’s level of commitment, honor, integrity, and loyalty is truly exceptional,” Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis said. “Andrew has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. With his strong moral character, grounded values, and unwavering work ethic, I have no doubt he will continue to serve others with distinction and make a positive impact.” Andrew Collinson said one of the most emotional moments was running for a Georgia State Trooper he had met only months before the officer was killed in the line of duty. That experience made the run feel more meaningful, he said.