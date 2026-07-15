Mega Millions player in this coastal Georgia town just won $4 million

The jackpot for the multistate lottery game will climb to an estimated $672 million for Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot for the multistate lottery game will climb to an estimated $672 million for Friday’s drawing.

A Mega Millions lottery player in Georgia struck it rich in Tuesday’s drawing.

A Georgia Lottery Corp. spokesperson confirmed a player purchased a $4 million winning ticket at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in St. Marys. The coastal southeast Georgia town is about 340 miles from Atlanta.

The lucky winner’s identity has not been released.

Nobody claimed the big jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which will now grow to an estimated $672 million ahead of Friday’s picks.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 2-4-10-48-56-22.

The Georgia winner matched the first five of those numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and also had a four-times multiplier on their ticket.