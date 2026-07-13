Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in southeast Atlanta bedroom

Atlanta police reported to the 100 block of Mt. Zion Rd SE on Sunday to investigate and found a man and woman dead in the bedroom of a home. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Officers were called to the home after a report of a person shot and then heard gunfire while breaching the front door, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the home after a report of a person shot and then heard gunfire while breaching the front door, according to Atlanta police.

Officials have identified a man and a woman who were found dead in a bedroom of a southeast Atlanta home after a Sunday shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the two as Ronnie Cullins, 46, and Regina Allen, 45.

Just before noon the day before, authorities responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Mt. Zion Road SE, Atlanta police said.

As officers and fire crews tried to breach the home’s front door, officers heard gunfire, Atlanta police said. Upon entering the residence, they found Cullins and Allen dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said.