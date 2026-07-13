Metro Atlanta

Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in southeast Atlanta bedroom

Officers were called to the home after a report of a person shot and then heard gunfire while breaching the front door, according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta police reported to the 100 block of Mt. Zion Rd SE on Sunday to investigate and found a man and woman dead in the bedroom of a home. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Atlanta police reported to the 100 block of Mt. Zion Rd SE on Sunday to investigate and found a man and woman dead in the bedroom of a home. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Officials have identified a man and a woman who were found dead in a bedroom of a southeast Atlanta home after a Sunday shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the two as Ronnie Cullins, 46, and Regina Allen, 45.

Just before noon the day before, authorities responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Mt. Zion Road SE, Atlanta police said.

As officers and fire crews tried to breach the home’s front door, officers heard gunfire, Atlanta police said. Upon entering the residence, they found Cullins and Allen dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said.

Authorities provided few details about the incident, which homicide detectives are investigating. Police also did not specify the relationship, if any, between the man and woman.

“The investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.