Man accused of killing ex arrested at motel week after Hall County shooting

A weeklong search for a man accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend at a convenience store ended with the suspect’s arrest at a motel nearly 140 miles from the scene.

Tia Keith, 44, was killed at the Subhanallah Food Mart near Gainesville on July 16. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said her “former live-in boyfriend” shot her multiple times while she was inside her car and then inside the store after she initially managed to escape.

The suspect, later identified by authorities as 45-year-old Antwane Sintell Thurmond, fled the scene in his car before they arrived, officials said.