Last week of summer break expected to bring the heat as July ends

The sun rises at the overlook of the reservoir at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park in Atlanta in June 2025. This week, the heat index is projected to reach up to 102 degrees in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Heat advisories may be in effect Monday and Tuesday as ‘feels like’ temperatures expected to climb over 100, Weather Service says.

Heat advisories may be in effect Monday and Tuesday as ‘feels like’ temperatures expected to climb over 100, Weather Service says.

After pop-up showers and some flash flooding made for a relatively cool summer weekend, heat index values are expected to rise this week.

Families hoping to enjoy outdoor summer activities for many students’ last week of summer break should prepare for the heat and take precautions.

In Atlanta, the National Weather Service predicts a high of 92 on Monday that will climb to 95 on Tuesday. But the heat index — a measure of what the weather feels like, especially when humid — may reach 102, potentially prompting heat advisories.

Other areas of metro Atlanta may see “feels-like” temps as high as 105, while parts of North and South Georgia may feel closer to 108, with the heat peaking midweek, according to the Weather Service.