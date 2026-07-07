It’s looking hot and windy for World Cup game in Atlanta

The players might not be the only thing bending it like Beckham on the pitch today, as the wind promises 60 mph gusts and high temperatures reach Atlanta this afternoon as Argentina plays Egypt in Atlanta Stadium.
The National Weather Service announced a hazardous weather outlook today for Fulton County that warned of dangerous wind gusts, but said rainstorms would be less likely.
And temperatures could feel as hot as 98 degrees this afternoon as the match kicks off at noon, the National Weather Service said.
NWS meteorologist Ty Vaughn said the heat index could even stretch up to 103 degrees in the afternoon. Vaughn said the heat wasn’t ideal.
“That’s probably the main concern,” he said.
There is a 25% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the NWS, and is likely to be scattered and isolated.
Vaughn said the chance of rain fluctuated this week compared to prior forecasts.
“It’s lower than the past couple of days,” he said. “Down 25% or less during the afternoon.”
The afternoon rain is expected to bring 40-50 mph winds blasting gusts across the city, according to the NWS, adding lightning will be present with the strong wind.
The NWS said the chance of rain is expected to mount as high as 55% over the weekend.
The heat index is expected to continually reach the low 100s Wednesday through Monday, according to the Weather Service.