It’s looking hot and windy for World Cup game in Atlanta

A man in a Argentina jersey drinks water outside of Atlanta stadium ahead of the Argentina versus Egypt World Cup game on July 7, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Atlanta’s Argentina vs. Egypt match could see scattered rain and lightning later in the day.

Atlanta’s Argentina vs. Egypt match could see scattered rain and lightning later in the day.

The players might not be the only thing bending it like Beckham on the pitch today, as the wind promises 60 mph gusts and high temperatures reach Atlanta this afternoon as Argentina plays Egypt in Atlanta Stadium.

The National Weather Service announced a hazardous weather outlook today for Fulton County that warned of dangerous wind gusts, but said rainstorms would be less likely.

And temperatures could feel as hot as 98 degrees this afternoon as the match kicks off at noon, the National Weather Service said.

NWS meteorologist Ty Vaughn said the heat index could even stretch up to 103 degrees in the afternoon. Vaughn said the heat wasn’t ideal.