I-285 West near airport closed after multi-vehicle injury crash

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on I-285 West just before Riverdale Road in Clayton County. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Several people were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.

Several people were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.

I-285 westbound lanes are closed near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people, officials said.

The interstate is closed near Exit 60 at Riverdale Road after the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. While GDOT originally estimated the interstate would be back open around 8 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed as of 10 a.m., the agency’s cameras showed.

“Efforts are underway to reopen the left lane to allow traffic to move through safely,” Clayton County police said in a news release.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.