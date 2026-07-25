Metro Atlanta

I-285 West near airport closed after multi-vehicle injury crash

Several people were taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on I-285 West just before Riverdale Road in Clayton County. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on I-285 West just before Riverdale Road in Clayton County. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
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20 minutes ago

I-285 westbound lanes are closed near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people, officials said.

The interstate is closed near Exit 60 at Riverdale Road after the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. While GDOT originally estimated the interstate would be back open around 8 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed as of 10 a.m., the agency’s cameras showed.

“Efforts are underway to reopen the left lane to allow traffic to move through safely,” Clayton County police said in a news release.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The collision involved five vehicles, including commercial trucks, police said. Several people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the statement. Police said the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.