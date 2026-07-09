Husband charged with murder after shooting wife and son, Cobb police say

A double shooting in Cobb County Tuesday night led to the arrest of a husband and father, who is now facing murder charges in his wife’s death, police say.
Cobb County police officers responded to the shooting in a neighborhood in Smyrna just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found Jason Wrzesien, 23, injured with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.
His mother, Shital Wrzesien, was found dead inside the home, according to police.
Kirk Wrzesien, Shital’s husband, was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Cobb County jail.
According to his arrest warrant, he faces felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
In some online sources, the victim’s first name is spelled Sheetal. Police did not explain the discrepancy and reiterated their spelling as Shital. The Cobb County Medical Examiner declined to verify either spelling. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was not able to reach her family Thursday.
Few details were released, and police did not describe a motive.
According to a directory page on the Georgia Institute of Technology’s website, Shital served on the College of Computing’s advisory board. She moved to the U.S. to pursue a degree there in computer science and has worked for various major companies in Atlanta, including Google and Home Depot.
She was also a “named inventor on two software patents” and was a member of the alumni association’s board of trustees, the website says.