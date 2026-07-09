Husband charged with murder after shooting wife and son, Cobb police say

Woman, 57, was found shot to death in her home. Her son, 23, was injured in the shooting.

Woman, 57, was found shot to death in her home. Her son, 23, was injured in the shooting.

A double shooting in Cobb County Tuesday night led to the arrest of a husband and father, who is now facing murder charges in his wife’s death, police say.

Cobb County police officers responded to the shooting in a neighborhood in Smyrna just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found Jason Wrzesien, 23, injured with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

His mother, Shital Wrzesien, was found dead inside the home, according to police.

Kirk Wrzesien, Shital’s husband, was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Cobb County jail.