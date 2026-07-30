Metro Atlanta Gainesville city employee facing 99 counts, accused in $1.5M embezzlement scheme The Department of Water Resources maintenance superintendent allegedly submitted inflated purchase orders and pocketed the difference before his firing last month, officials said. Carl Tench, 66, who had been employed with the city since 2012, was fired while working as maintenance superintendent with Gainesville's Department of Water Resources, officials said. (City of Gainesville, Georgia, Facebook page)

By Caroline Silva 2 hours ago Share

A longtime Gainesville employee is facing numerous felony charges, accused of stealing more than $1 million from the city over several years, officials said. Carl Timothy “Tim” Tench, 66, was fired in June while he was serving as the city’s maintenance superintendent with the Department of Water Resources, Gainesville spokesperson Christina Santee-Moss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email. Tench first began working for the city in 2012. On Friday, Tench was arrested on 99 felony charges, which include 33 counts of bid-rigging, 33 of first-degree forgery and 33 of filing false documents. Gainesville police said additional charges could come as the investigation continues.

A magistrate court clerk confirmed Wednesday that Tench did not have an attorney listed in the case file, and the AJC could not reach him for comment. A probable cause hearing is tentatively scheduled for mid-August. Police allege Tench stole about $1.5 million in funds from the city water department during an elaborate scheme over “several” years, authorities said. Gainesville city manager Bryan Lackey said in a statement that irregularities tied to heating, ventilation and air conditioning purchases were discovered during an internal audit this spring. “We began an internal investigation through which we uncovered a pattern of bid-rigging and fraud using the City’s purchasing system. We took immediate action by terminating the employee and working with the Gainesville Police Department to build an evidence-heavy case resulting in an arrest," Lackey said.

Officials said Tench stole the money incrementally by rigging bids for equipment he purchased on behalf of the department. He would secure low bids under a different identity, acquire check payments for HVAC units by submitting inflated purchase orders through the city’s system, use a fraction of the money to purchase the equipment and then pocket the difference, Santee-Moss said in a written statement.