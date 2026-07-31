Former Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner files for divorce, court records show

Former Atlanta Dream star and WNBA veteran Brittney Griner filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle, in Fulton County on Thursday, court records show.
The couple have been married since 2019, according to news reports, although the court filing said they were married in 2018. They share a 2-year-old son.
Neither of the attorneys listed for Griner in the court filing nor her agent immediately responded to requests for comment Friday. Cherelle Griner could not be reached for comment.
Brittney Griner is seeking the divorce, saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to a court filing. The document said the two have been separated since July 24.
The filing states Brittney Griner is asking for “joint legal and physical custody” of the couple’s child. She also asks for “an equitable division of all marital assets” and says she “should be awarded her separate, nonmarital property, including but not limited to inherited property as well as premarital property,” the court document states.
Brittney Griner joined the Dream in 2025 after spending the first 12 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, winning a championship in 2014.
She was detained and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison in 2022 before being released months later as part of a prisoner swap for international arms dealer, Viktor Bout.
Brittney Griner currently plays for the Connecticut Sun after leaving the Dream in free agency earlier this year. However, she is still a resident of Georgia, according to the court document.
Cherelle Griner is also described as a resident of Fulton County in the filing.
— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.