Former Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner files for divorce, court records show

Griner spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream. She filed a divorce complaint Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Griner spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream. She filed a divorce complaint Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Former Atlanta Dream star and WNBA veteran Brittney Griner filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle, in Fulton County on Thursday, court records show.

The couple have been married since 2019, according to news reports, although the court filing said they were married in 2018. They share a 2-year-old son.

Neither of the attorneys listed for Griner in the court filing nor her agent immediately responded to requests for comment Friday. Cherelle Griner could not be reached for comment.

Brittney Griner is seeking the divorce, saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to a court filing. The document said the two have been separated since July 24.