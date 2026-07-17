Flash flood warnings issued in metro Atlanta as rain soaks Friday commute

Heavy afternoon showers flooded several westbound lanes of U.S. 78 in DeKalb County on Friday, forcing drivers over to the right shoulder. (Channel 2 Action News)

The alert remains in effect until 9:30 p.m. for areas including parts of Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, the National Weather Service said.

The alert remains in effect until 9:30 p.m. for areas including parts of Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, the National Weather Service said.

Sudden downpours have prompted flash flood warnings across metro Atlanta, making for a wet evening commute.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for multiple areas including southeastern Cherokee, northeastern Cobb, northwestern DeKalb, northeastern Fulton and west central Gwinnett counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are dumping heavy rain around the I-285 and I-85 interchange, the agency said. It added that between 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen and up to an inch more is possible in the warning zone.

"Flash flooding is already occurring," the Weather Service said."

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. The agency advises motorists to turn around, noting that most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.