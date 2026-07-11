Metro Atlanta ‘Explosive diarrhea’ cases are spreading. Here’s what you need to know. Microscopic parasites tied to summer produce show up almost nationwide following CDC program cuts. This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin. (CDC via AP)

By Alex Nettles 1 hour ago Share

You might want to think twice before putting lettuce on your burger at your next cookout this summer. Georgia is now among many states contending with a surge of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal disease caused by microscopic parasites called cyclospora that can contaminate food and water, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Georgia is one of the 31 states with cases of cyclosporiasis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Surveillance data from the CDC showed 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in the U.S. Statewide data shows that there are 20 to 25 cases in Georgia.

Cyclosporiasis season lands in the heat of summer from May 1 to Aug. 31, the state health department said. “The rise in illnesses is heavily linked to the increased consumption of fresh, imported produce during the warmer months,” a spokesperson for the Georgia health department said. The source of the outbreak has not yet been identified. Cases of the disease in people who didn’t travel outside the U.S. doubled last month compared to June 2025. The cases are spreading in the prime of cyclosporiasis season, according to the CDC.

A graph showing the surge of domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases in Georgia, July 10. (Courtesy of GDPH) The CDC said there are 1,500 potential cases that have not yet been fully verified. Laboratories have a hard time fully verifying the disease, the CDC said.

In Michigan, for example, the state health department says it has confirmed 1,562 cases just in that state. Cyclosporiasis can lead to “explosive” and watery diarrhea in some patients, but no symptoms in others, according to the CDC. Symptoms can last as long as months. The disease is known to only be found in humans. Cyclosporiasis is linked to consuming food and water contaminated by feces, according to the CDC. It is also commonly linked to products like raspberries and leafy greens, the health agency said. Symptoms typically show up one week after consumption of the contaminated product, the CDC said. Travelers in tropic or subtropical destinations where cyclospora are endemic remain among the most vulnerable populations, according to the CDC. The Georgia health department said no one fully knows how cyclospora gets into Georgia’s food and water.

“That is why the prevention tips should be closely followed now and always to avoid contamination and prevent Cyclosporiasis,” the agency spokesperson said in a statement. Both the CDC and state health agency recommend basic food safety tips. You should: Wash your hands with soap and water before touching raw fruits and vegetables.

Wash all of your fruits and vegetables before handling them for cooking or eating.

Clean larger produce, like melons, with a brush and cut away any bruised or damaged portions. Cyclosporiasis can be associated with certain types of produce, so it is best to follow basic safety tips, according to the Georgia Dept. of Health. (JulPo/Getty Images) The Yale School of Public Health also advises cooking produce to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.