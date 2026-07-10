Dog shot and killed by Cobb County sheriff’s deputy

Ophelia, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a Cobb County Sheriff's deputy, is shown here in her service dog vest. (Courtesy of Healing4Heroes)

Owner says pet was his service dog and refutes Sheriff’s Office claim that it was aggressive.

Owner says pet was his service dog and refutes Sheriff’s Office claim that it was aggressive.

A beloved service dog was shot and killed Wednesday when Cobb County Sheriff deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a deputy shot the dog because it was being “aggressive.”

Calvin Willis, the dog’s owner, has strongly denied that.

Willis posted two videos on his Facebook account that shows his dog, Ophelia, playing with and walking another dog.

“Show me where she’s aggressive?” he said in one of the captions.

Calvin Willis and his service dog Ophelia. (Courtesy of Healing4Heroes)

Willis also said in a Facebook post that Cobb County officers had been to the house multiple times looking for the same person and had seen Ophelia before. The post added that the officers approached the property from the back of the house before shooting and killing the dog.