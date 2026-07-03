The Steering Column Cars on campus: What families should consider before teens go off to college Parking rules, insurance costs, safety, and maintenance can all affect whether a college student really needs a car. The Arch seen on the University of Georgia's North Campus in downtown Athens amid a winter storm on Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2026. Student parking at UGA is extremely limited. (C.J. Bartunek for the AJC)

By Chris Teague – Cox Automotive 38 minutes ago Share

Sending your child to college comes with plenty of practical decisions, including one that can be surprisingly complicated: Should they take a car to campus? A vehicle can make college life easier, but parking rules, insurance costs, maintenance and campus transportation options can quickly change the math. One of the first things to consider is whether your student needs a car — and whether they’re allowed to have one on campus. Some colleges and universities limit parking for lower class years. One of the first things to consider is whether your student needs a car — and whether they’re allowed to have one on campus. Some colleges and universities limit parking for lower class years. At the University of Georgia, freshmen may bring cars to campus, but parking availability is extremely limited, and permits are not guaranteed. First-year students are encouraged to use campus transit instead. Georgia Tech and Georgia State also allow students to bring cars, but campus parking generally requires registration or a permit, and availability, cost and location can vary.

Every campus is different, with unique rules and parking accommodations, but it’s a good idea to be thoughtful about your student’s needs if they are allowed to have a car. Chris Teague is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He’s covered the automotive industry since 2016 as a writer and analyst. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) In many cases, cars add stress, expense, and responsibility without many upsides for college students, especially those attending urban colleges and universities with readily accessible public transit. There are no hard and fast rules for deciding which students need cars, but here are some things to think about: Do they have a job or volunteer? If your student has an off-campus job or a position that requires them to work odd hours, a car might be worth the expense and hassle.

Will they be traveling home? Many college students fly or take the train home for visits, but it’s often easier and less expensive to drive. A vehicle also makes it much easier to move in and out of the dorms each school year.

Can they afford maintenance and insurance? Insurance is typically more expensive for college-age drivers, even if they remain on their parents’ policies. Before sending a car to campus, call your insurer. Premiums can change if the vehicle will be garaged at school instead of at home, and the company might need the campus address to keep the policy accurate. Ask about good-student discounts, student-away discounts if the car stays home, and whether the student can remain on a parent policy. Additionally, even the most reliable cars get dents and dings, and all vehicles need routine maintenance over time.

The exterior of the T Parking Deck at the Georgia State University campus in Atlanta. GSU permits students to bring cars to college but parking spots may be hard to find. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC 2021) How to choose a car for your college student

Once you’ve decided to get your student a car, it’s time to choose the best vehicle for their needs. Here are some of the most important considerations before you buy: Reliability Some of the most reliable mainstream car brands include Subaru, Toyota, Kia, Nissan, Hyundai, and Mazda, but other names rank well on some lists. Strong reliability ratings do not guarantee a trouble-free vehicle, but they are a good indication of how often a car might need service and how serious the repairs could be. Safety It might be tempting to pass down an older, less expensive car as your child heads off to college, but it should offer at least the basics of safety equipment. Newer models have advanced driver-assistance features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts. Those technologies and others have been proven to save lives and prevent crashes, but more basic features like air bags, anti-lock brakes and automatic headlights go a long way toward keeping your young driver safe.

Type and size Even if you can afford a larger vehicle, it’s often better to opt for a smaller, more fuel-efficient model. College parking lots aren’t the most spacious places, which can make larger SUVs and trucks a real hassle. Smaller vehicles, such as compact SUVs and sedans, are usually less expensive to purchase, easier to park and more fuel-efficient. You should apply the same thought process to the fuel type. Hybrids and fuel-sipping gas vehicles are great choices that probably won’t break the bank at the dealer or the pump. Plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles are more expensive up front and may be difficult to charge on some campuses. Budget The average new-vehicle transaction price is still over $49,000, and while there are many less expensive models on sale, the used market is a much better starting point for many shoppers. Filter your search by your budget, then look for cars with the lowest mileage from brands with strong reliability ratings. Leave room in that budget for insurance, parking permits, fuel, maintenance and surprise repairs. Used car picks for college students These are some of the best vehicles for college students and new drivers, offering a compelling blend of value, safety and maneuverability. Visit kbb.com to check the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price for vehicles. 2023 Toyota Corolla: 32/41/35 mpg city/highway/combined

2023 Honda Civic: 30/37/33 mpg city/highway/combined

2023 Hyundai Elantra: 33/42/37 mpg city/highway/combined

2023 Mazda3: 28/37/31 mpg city/highway/combined

2023 Subaru Crosstrek: 28/33/30 mpg city/highway/combined