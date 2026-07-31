Canadian wildfire smoke sends light haze over Georgia skies

Hazy skies linger above Atlanta on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Skies over portions of North and central Georgia are a shade darker Friday because of wildfires that started many miles away in Canada.

The light smoke will move south through Georgia and is expected to clear Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain tomorrow will make it dissipate,” NWS meteorologist Carmen Hernandez said.

The air quality in Atlanta is at a “moderate” reading, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index. A moderate, or yellow, rating is the second-best level of air quality and is not uncommon for the city.

Some Georgians still may want to take precautions.