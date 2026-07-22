Metro Atlanta After more than two decades in prison, father granted new trial in son’s death Danyel Smith turned down a chance at freedom in 2023, saying he didn’t want to admit to something he didn’t do. Danyel Smith was convicted of killing his son Chandler in 2002. On Tuesday, a Gwinnett County judge ruled the 51-year-old is entitled to a new trial. (Courtesy)

By Shaddi Abusaid 51 minutes ago Share

A man convicted of killing his infant son more than two decades ago is entitled to a new trial and a chance at freedom, a Gwinnett County judge has ruled. Danyel Smith has always maintained his innocence in what authorities said was the shaken-baby death of his 2-month-old son, Chandler. Smith’s defense team has for years been pushing to retry the case and present new evidence they believe will exonerate him. In 2023, Gwinnett prosecutors offered Smith the chance to walk out of prison if he admitted killing the child. Smith rejected the deal, saying he refused to admit to something he did not do.

His case is among a number of convictions embroiled in a national debate over shaken baby syndrome. There have been numerous exonerations because scientific advances have led to a major shift in how the medical community diagnoses the condition, which is now called abusive head trauma. Smith’s lawyers and several medical experts who reviewed Chandler’s records suggest the child likely died from natural causes brought on by seizures and his premature birth, not violent shaking. The science surrounding such cases has changed drastically in the nearly quarter century since Chandler’s May 6, 2002 death, Smith’s attorney, Mark Loudon-Brown, argued at a March hearing seeking a new trial. On Tuesday, a Gwinnett judge granted Smith’s extraordinary motion for new trial.

Angel Edgecombe rallies alongside family members during the "Justice for Danyel Smith" rally outside the Gwinnett Justice Administration Center on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) At trial in 2003, the pediatric neurosurgeon who saw Chandler at the children’s hospital said he believed it was shaken baby syndrome unless someone could tell him otherwise.

“I’ll be happy if somebody can tell me something else,” Dr. William Boydston said on the stand. In her ruling Tuesday, Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Gallant found that Smith’s new lawyers presented a compelling alternative to the state’s version of events. “Mr. Smith’s newly presented medical and scientific evidence provides a nonabusive explanation for Chandler’s death,” Gallant said. That alternative explanation, corroborated by three pathologists, a radiologist and a pediatric neurosurgeon, “is so material that it would probably produce a different verdict” at trial, Gallant wrote. The judge vacated the 51-year-old’s conviction and life sentence, and placed his case on her September calendar.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Southern Center for Human Rights called Gallant’s ruling “wonderful news.” “We are grateful for this decision, and we look forward to continuing to represent Mr. Smith in his quest for justice and freedom,” the statement said. Gwinnett prosecutors had argued against a new trial, contending Chandler’s brain injuries were consistent with abuse inflicted by his father. They also said the science behind shaken baby syndrome hasn’t changed all that much, telling the judge in March that many of the arguments brought up by Smith’s experts could have been presented at trial decades ago. “This was all available in 2003,” Gwinnett County prosecutor Christopher DeNeve told Gallant.

Loudon-Brown said he felt certain a new jury have would have doubts about his client’s guilt given all the new evidence. “Chandler tragically was a sick child from the day he was born,” he said at the hearing. “He died tragically, and it was nobody’s fault.” Smith’s case has been appealed twice to the Georgia Supreme Court, most recently last year. In a unanimous opinion, the court ruled now-retired Judge Ronnie Batchelor did not apply the appropriate legal framework when he denied Smith’s motion for a new trial based on scientific advances. Batchelor’s 2024 order was replete with grammatical errors and “clearly erroneous factual determinations,” according to Smith’s attorneys, who said the order was prepared by Gwinnett prosecutors and then signed by the judge. A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling granting Smith a new trial.