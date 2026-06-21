Metro Atlanta

Systems restored after data breach in city of Acworth, officials say

Few details released as investigation continues.
Few details were released about the cybersecurity incident impacting the city of Acworth's computer systems. (Courtesy of Acworth)
Few details were released about the cybersecurity incident impacting the city of Acworth's computer systems. (Courtesy of Acworth)
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1 hour ago

A cybersecurity breach in the city of Acworth is still under investigation, but systems and services have been fully restored, officials said.

Few details were released about the incident. The nature of the breach and its impact on residents is unclear.

The city discovered a June 8 “cybersecurity incident” that “impacted certain computer systems,” according to a news release from Friday. Officials notified law enforcement and began working with cybersecurity experts, and an investigation is ongoing, they said.

“We want to reassure our community that city services are fully operational,” the city said in its news release. “All systems have been restored, and there is no impact to day-to-day operations.”

City officials declined to answer questions about the incident Sunday.

Data breaches, ransomware attacks and cybersecurity hacks have impacted government systems before and are only likely to worsen with the rise of artificial intelligence, some experts say.

In 2024, a major ransomware attack targeting Fulton County’s computer systems left the county without working phones and scrambling to continue services. And in 2025, Cobb County’s website went down in another breach.

Major companies are also grappling with cybersecurity concerns. Just last month, an attack on Canvas, a software used in schools and colleges, put thousands of students at risk by exposing sensitive information.