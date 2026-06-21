Systems restored after data breach in city of Acworth, officials say

Few details were released about the cybersecurity incident impacting the city of Acworth's computer systems. (Courtesy of Acworth)

A cybersecurity breach in the city of Acworth is still under investigation, but systems and services have been fully restored, officials said.

Few details were released about the incident. The nature of the breach and its impact on residents is unclear.

The city discovered a June 8 “cybersecurity incident” that “impacted certain computer systems,” according to a news release from Friday. Officials notified law enforcement and began working with cybersecurity experts, and an investigation is ongoing, they said.

“We want to reassure our community that city services are fully operational,” the city said in its news release. “All systems have been restored, and there is no impact to day-to-day operations.”