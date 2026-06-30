Metro Atlanta Shooting leads to ‘large-scale manhunt’ in Forsyth County, officials say Dispute in neighborhood resulted in bullets flying and shooter fleeing, leading to an hourslong manhunt, the sheriff’s office says.

By Taylor Croft 15 minutes ago Share

A manhunt is over, and two men are in custody after a “domestic incident” led to a shooting in a Forsyth County neighborhood Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 8:30 a.m., a dispute between “known parties” broke out in gunfire in a neighborhood at Kelly Mill Road and Barrett Downs Drive. Neighbors called 911 when stray bullets entered a child’s bedroom in a nearby house, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Officials then issued a “shelter in place request” to residents and began searching for those involved in the shooting. At a nearby business, they found a car with “numerous bullet holes” and a woman who was involved. She said the victim, James Treadwell, had fled.

Deputies called SWAT to a house where they believed the suspected shooter, Jason Simmons, was inside. But after clearing the house and finding a gun believed to be used in the shooting, deputies began a “large-scale manhunt” for Simmons, according to the news release. K9 units from Johns Creek Police, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, along with other agencies, all joined the search. Hours later, around 2 p.m., a woman reported to law enforcement that she saw movement in her backyard, near which they then found Simmons and took him into custody, officials said. He now faces an aggravated assault charge, with other charges “likely,” according to the news release.

“This individual endangered the lives of multiple citizens today,” Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said in the news release. “He will answer for his actions in front of a Forsyth County jury. I extend my sincere appreciation to all of the agencies who assisted FCSO today and for their continued dedication and partnership in keeping our communities safe.”