Rockdale firefighter killed in on-duty rollover crash identified

Few details on what led to the wreck or where firefighters were headed when it happened were available Saturday morning. Gov. Brian Kemp identified the crew member killed as Juan Antonia Smith.

“We grieve the loss of one of our own. Our hearts are with the firefighter’s family and with every member of our fire rescue family who is hurting from this tragedy,” Rockdale Fire Chief James Robinson said in a written statement. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we navigate this unimaginable loss together.”

According to the county government, the crash happened at the intersection of Sigman and Eastview roads. Officials said additional information would be released when it becomes available.

Smith is at least the second Georgia firefighter to die in the line of duty this year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Stephen Reeves was a firefighter and paramedic with Henry County Fire Rescue when he had a medical emergency and died March 4. The fire administration said Reeves was found unresponsive at a fire station while working a shift.

Kemp, in a post on X, said he and his family were saddened by Friday’s deadly crash.