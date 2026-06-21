Metro Atlanta Riverdale police hunt suspect in shooting of pregnant woman The shooting comes less than a week after a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in Decatur. Riverdale police say Jerell Clark shot a pregnant woman Saturday, June 20, 2026, during a domestic dispute. On Sunday afternoon, the woman was reported to be in stable condition and Clark was still at large. (File photo)

By Ernie Suggs 54 minutes ago Share

A pregnant woman was hospitalized Saturday after police said she was shot during a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Riverdale, the latest in a string of cases highlighting the dangers some women face during pregnancy. Officers responded just before 7 a.m. to the Brooks Crossing Apartments on Taylor Road, where they found a pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Riverdale Police Department. She was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as Jerell Clark, who remains at large. Authorities said Clark should be considered armed and dangerous and are seeking warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery against a pregnant woman, reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

Officers evacuated nearby residents and deployed tactical units and drones after receiving reports that an armed suspect might be barricaded inside the apartment. When authorities entered the residence, they found Clark had already fled. The apartment complex where the shooting took place was among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation tracking serious crimes and other hazards tenants face. The shooting came less than a week after a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in Decatur. Authorities have charged 26-year-old Devin Anthony with murder and feticide in the death Tuesday of 23-year-old Shakiya Pridgen, who family members said was two weeks away from giving birth. Less than a week before a pregnant woman was shot in Riverdale on Saturday, Shakiya Pridgen (pictured) was pregnant and asleep when she was fatally shot through her window Tuesday in Decatur. (GoFundMe).

According to investigators, Anthony was Pridgen’s former boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. He was captured in Riverdale.