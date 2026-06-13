MARTA service disrupted after man struck by train at Civic Center station

An “emergency” at MARTA’s Civic Center station has disrupted Saturday rail usage there and at several neighboring stations, the transit agency said.
The disruption comes as locals and tourists are utilizing the public transportation network for FIFA World Cup festivities in downtown Atlanta.
Other impacted stations include Midtown, North Avenue, Peachtree Center and Five Points, the biggest station connecting all lines. Officials said MARTAConnect, which pairs riders with Uber and Lyft at a discounted rate, is in effect.
A bus bridge is also active from the Civic Center station to Peachtree Center and North Avenue stations.
Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park is within walking distance from the Civic Center, Peachtree Center, Five Points and SEC District stations. The festival runs from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with performances and watch parties for three matches to be shown on big screens.
MARTA police spokesperson Monique Hill confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a person was struck by a train at the Civic Center station around 10:45 a.m.
A MARTA police officer aboard the train was notified by the operator that a man was on the track, and Hill said the operator was unable to stop before the collision.
Power at the station has been turned off and police are investigating the incident, Hill stated.
— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.