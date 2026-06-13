Metro Atlanta MARTA service disrupted after man struck by train at Civic Center station Travel is also impacted at other stations, including Midtown, North Avenue, Peachtree Center and Five Points. MARTA service is disrupted Saturday after an incident at the Civic Center station. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Caroline Silva Updated 9 minutes ago Share

An “emergency” at MARTA’s Civic Center station has disrupted Saturday rail usage there and at several neighboring stations, the transit agency said. The disruption comes as locals and tourists are utilizing the public transportation network for FIFA World Cup festivities in downtown Atlanta.

Other impacted stations include Midtown, North Avenue, Peachtree Center and Five Points, the biggest station connecting all lines. Officials said MARTAConnect, which pairs riders with Uber and Lyft at a discounted rate, is in effect. A bus bridge is also active from the Civic Center station to Peachtree Center and North Avenue stations. Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park is within walking distance from the Civic Center, Peachtree Center, Five Points and SEC District stations. The festival runs from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with performances and watch parties for three matches to be shown on big screens. MARTA police spokesperson Monique Hill confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a person was struck by a train at the Civic Center station around 10:45 a.m.