News FBI alleges man recorded boys in Georgia bathrooms. Now it’s seeking victims. The subject, who faces charges in child sexual abuse material investigation, is believed to have targeted boys in Gwinnett, Jackson and Oconee counties, authorities say. The FBI says it is trying to identify potential victims in an investigation into child sexual abuse material involving a freelance photographer who authorities say filmed boys in North Georgia public restrooms. (Jenny Kane/AP 2025)

By Savannah Sicurella 1 hour ago Share

The FBI says it is trying to identify potential victims in a child sexual abuse material investigation involving a freelance photographer who allegedly filmed boys in North Georgia public restrooms and high school athletic fields. The Atlanta office of the FBI did not identify the man. Agency spokesperson Tony Thomas said that’s because he currently faces local charges, though additional federal charges are possible. The man is in custody, Thomas confirmed in text messages to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The man is believed to have targeted primarily young males using bathrooms in Gwinnett, Jackson and Oconee counties between February 2024 and March 2026, according to an FBI alert.

Specific locations listed on the FBI’s website include Mountain View High School near Lawrenceville; Rabbit Hill Park near Dacula; and Mill Creek High School near Hoschton. Two grocery stores are also listed: Publix at Butler’s Crossing near Watkinsville; and the Kroger at Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson. Rabbit Hill Park, which includes athletic fields among other amenities, is part of Gwinnett’s parks and recreation system. County spokesperson Joe Sorenson declined to comment Saturday. “We’re working with law enforcement and won’t discuss the ongoing investigation,” he said. Messages seeking comment from Gwinnett County Public Schools and representatives from Publix and Kroger were not immediately returned.

The discovery of the videos came as agents were conducting an unrelated investigation into the photographer and found them on his devices, Thomas said.