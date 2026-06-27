Atlanta will be hot and humid ahead of Saturday’s World Cup match

Planning on attending the final FIFA World Cup group-stage match, a Fan Fest or any other event in Atlanta this weekend? Strong summer heat, humidity and scattered showers are ahead of you.
The high temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Temperatures will begin to dip by the start of the Congo vs. Uzbekistan match at 7:30 p.m., reaching about 75 degrees by the end of the night.
Still, you’ll want to stay hydrated.