Atlanta will be hot and humid ahead of Saturday’s World Cup match

Soccer fans gather to watch the World Cup match between Morocco and Haiti at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Atlanta. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Highs this weekend will be in the 90s for those at Fan Fest and outdoor activities, with scorching temps expected to continue next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the 90s for those at Fan Fest and outdoor activities, with scorching temps expected to continue next week.

Planning on attending the final FIFA World Cup group-stage match, a Fan Fest or any other event in Atlanta this weekend? Strong summer heat, humidity and scattered showers are ahead of you.

The high temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Temperatures will begin to dip by the start of the Congo vs. Uzbekistan match at 7:30 p.m., reaching about 75 degrees by the end of the night.

Still, you’ll want to stay hydrated.