Police searching for suspect after woman shot, stabbed to death in DeKalb

Police said a woman was found shot and stabbed to death Monday morning in unincorporated Decatur. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Police were called to the 2800 block of Battle Forrest Drive just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report about a shooting, a DeKalb police spokesperson said in a statement.

Authorities say they are searching for leads after a woman was found stabbed and shot to death Monday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a woman with both gunshot wounds and stab wounds, police said. A K-9 unit was called in to search for a possible suspect in the incorporated Decatur neighborhood, but nobody was found, according to police.

As of 3 p.m., authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives. Anonymous tips can also be sent to DeKalb police by texting 847411.

— This is a developing story. Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.