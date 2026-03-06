Metro Atlanta Stolen bikes derail program that teaches Atlanta youth to ride Dozens of bicycles and helmets, valued at $10K, vanished from C.A. Scott Recreation Center, where after-school cycling classes were already underway. Students take part in afterschool program "Shifting Gears" at Ben Hill Recreation Center in January 2025. The six-class series is aimed at teaching young Atlantans how to cycle on city streets safely. (Courtesy of PropelATL)

A program that teaches young Atlantans how to ride bikes suffered a major loss this week, after thieves emptied a storage trailer, making off with 26 bikes and 24 helmets. The “Shifting Gears” program helps young cyclists learn how to navigate city streets on two wheels from an early age — particularly in underserved communities that suffer from high rates of traffic injuries and fatalities.

But Program Director Sagirah Jones noticed something wrong when she stopped by C.A. Scott Recreation Center in Mozley Park on Wednesday to drop off equipment: Signs for the program were knocked to the ground, along with the trailer’s door handle. “I opened the door, and I thought: ‘Please, please, please, don’t let it be so,’” Jones said. “But I already kind of knew — and it was empty. “I literally felt my heart break. More devastating is that the kids were supposed to have class that afternoon, and so they were walking by to go outside, saying: ‘The bikes are gone! The bikes are gone!’” The culprits made off with around $10,000 worth of bikes and helmets, program leaders estimate. But replacing them could be more expensive because of supply chain strain caused by federal tariffs, they said, and even reach upwards of $20,000 to replace immediately.

Dozens of bikes and helmets for the “Shifting Gears” after school program were stolen from C.A. Scott Recreation Center on March 5, 2026. (Handout)

Without the equipment, children at C.A. Scott won’t be able to finish their classes. And classes at Grove Park and C.T. Martin recreation centers — the last two stops for the program this school year — won’t take place at all. “It’s disheartening because this is a really well-received, well-liked and well-anticipated program,” Jones said. “This is something that’s happening to benefit children, teach them bike safety education and help them gain confidence and skills that will last them a lifetime.” RELATED ‘Teen takeovers’ signal the need for deeper, more meaningful connection Community centers near the city’s “high-injury networks,” and that have been identified as safe routes to low-income schools, are specifically chosen to host the program, said Rebecca Serna, the executive director of PropelATL — a transit nonprofit that runs the “Shifting Gears” program in partnership with the city Department of Parks and Recreation. While Atlanta leaders have adopted “Vision Zero” policies as part of a citywide effort to minimize traffic crashes, Serna said the city’s slow progress on infrastructure upgrades still presents challenges for both experienced and novice cyclists. “We have designed our streets in a way that’s not really that great for kids to be biking on, so a lot fewer kids have access to that experience,” she said. “This program is all about empowering kids to get on bikes, maybe for the first time or maybe just to feel more confident riding in a safe, supportive environment.”