Three Georgia Lottery players kick off 2026 winning $1 million each

‘What an exciting start to the new year,’ President and CEO Gretchen Corbin says.
Three Georgia Lottery players won $1 million each to kick off 2026. (AJC File)
20 minutes ago

Three Georgia Lottery players rang in the new year winning $1 million each.

They were selected randomly in the Georgia Lottery’s Georgia Millionaire second-chance drawing.

The lottery announced at midnight that the three reside in College Park, Grovetown and Lawrenceville.

Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin congratulated the winners on Thursday, saying, “What an exciting start to the new year.”

Under state law, players who win prizes of $250,000 or more can remain anonymous.

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

