See where winter storm power outages in Georgia are located
Ice on trees, power lines combined with wind, bitter cold could lead to extended outages in some areas, power utilities say.
Contractors with Georgia Power stand outside their truck at a parking lot of Northlake Mall on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. In metro Atlanta, an ice storm warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
A massive winter storm moving across the U.S. has coated parts of Georgia in a layer of ice. All that extra weight is dragging down tree limbs and power lines, triggering power outages across portions of the state.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s interactive outage map shows where the most significant numbers of outages are concentrated across the Peach State and which electricity providers have the most customers without power.
Ahead of the storm, Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives warned that the dangerous conditions could make restoration efforts difficult and said customers should prepare for the possibility of extended outages.
To report outages and get estimated restoration times, contact your electricity provider directly.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
