Georgia News

See where winter storm power outages in Georgia are located

Ice on trees, power lines combined with wind, bitter cold could lead to extended outages in some areas, power utilities say.
Contractors with Georgia Power stand outside their truck at a parking lot of Northlake Mall on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. In metro Atlanta, an ice storm warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Contractors with Georgia Power stand outside their truck at a parking lot of Northlake Mall on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. In metro Atlanta, an ice storm warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By and
22 minutes ago

A massive winter storm moving across the U.S. has coated parts of Georgia in a layer of ice. All that extra weight is dragging down tree limbs and power lines, triggering power outages across portions of the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s interactive outage map shows where the most significant numbers of outages are concentrated across the Peach State and which electricity providers have the most customers without power.

Ahead of the storm, Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives warned that the dangerous conditions could make restoration efforts difficult and said customers should prepare for the possibility of extended outages.

To report outages and get estimated restoration times, contact your electricity provider directly.

About the Authors

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Dr. William Foege, leader in smallpox eradication, has died

21m ago

Winter storm knocks out power for thousands of Georgians, halts flights

30m ago

More than 1,000 Atlanta flights canceled Sunday because of ice storm

48m ago

Keep Reading

Icy conditions to worsen overnight, Sunday morning

Snowed in and stir-crazy? Easy indoor habits to support mental health.

First wave of ice storm in Georgia tapers off, but more to come

1h ago

Featured

GDOT ice storm warning sign

Icy conditions to worsen overnight, Sunday morning

12-year-old calls 911 after man kills wife, 3 relatives in Gwinnett, police say

Heavy equipment lifting business at crucial time for Brunswick port