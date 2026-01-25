See where winter storm power outages in Georgia are located

Contractors with Georgia Power stand outside their truck at a parking lot of Northlake Mall on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. In metro Atlanta, an ice storm warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ice on trees, power lines combined with wind, bitter cold could lead to extended outages in some areas, power utilities say.

Ice on trees, power lines combined with wind, bitter cold could lead to extended outages in some areas, power utilities say.

A massive winter storm moving across the U.S. has coated parts of Georgia in a layer of ice. All that extra weight is dragging down tree limbs and power lines, triggering power outages across portions of the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s interactive outage map shows where the most significant numbers of outages are concentrated across the Peach State and which electricity providers have the most customers without power.