Roof collapses, firefighter hurt during blaze at Gwinnett business

A Gwinnett County firefighter was injured and nine others were forced to evacuate after the roof of an office building collapsed during a fire Saturday night.

Fire crews responded at about 7:15 p.m. to a business fire in the 4500 block of Nelson Brogdon Boulevard after 911 callers reported that flames were coming from BenchMark Physical Therapy, spokesperson Jessica Joiner said in a statement. At the scene, firefighters saw the roof was ablaze and deployed two hose lines to fight the fire as nine firefighters searched inside the building.

