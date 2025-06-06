The seller of the site is the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. The land previously housed the church’s activities center. Proceeds from the sale will fund significant improvements to the church’s primary campus, according to the release.

“We envision that our new, redeveloped campus will be integral to a vibrant city center and a welcome addition to the community,” said the Rev. Kate Floyd in the release.

For more than a decade, city leadership has been chiseling away on a long-term plan to build a walkable, livable city center and creating a unique local identity. Sandy Springs isn’t alone — suburbs across the country have begun to embrace the idea of combating urban sprawl by revitalizing downtowns or underutilized space with retail, dining, residential and public-use space and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

The apartment building will feature 362 units rising up to five stories, with a parking garage accommodating spaces for city events and retail, according to the release. The units are described as having “high-end finishes and amenities,” some of which include a rooftop pool, private movie screening room, dog park and golf simulator lounge. The project also includes plans for 30 for-rent townhomes with two- and three-bedroom floor plans with two-car garages and rooftop patios.

Plans for the retail component include both high-end and casual dining, a coffee shop, a wine bar, a fitness studio and an ice cream shop.

The project will also include improvements to the surrounding street infrastructure.

The developer is scheduled to break ground on the project this month, with an anticipated completion date of 2027.