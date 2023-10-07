Score lowered at Chackos Udipi for unprotected food

Chackos Udipi Indian Cuisine in Duluth failed a routine health inspection for not protecting food from contamination.

Several containers of cooked meats and sauces on the food prep line had significant mold-like buildup. All items were discarded.

Also, several containers of spices were without lids, and sauces and chicken were also uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

Foods in cold storage were at risk of cross-contamination. Raw beef was over raw seafood in the upright freezer, raw beef was over frozen fries in the deep freezer, and several raw meats were over sauces in the walk-in cooler.

Discard dates were missing from several containers of cooked chicken, beef and sauces in cold storage.

Among other violations, an accumulation of food debris was on the can opener. Several butane lighters were over food on the prep line. And fruit flies were throughout the facility.

Chackos Udipi Indian Cuisine, 3300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, scored 47/U, down from 80/B. It will be re-inspected.