Score drops at Jia, Ponce City Market

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
53 minutes ago
Jia Restaurant, a Szchuan food and bar at Ponce City Market, failed a routine health inspection due to food storage and other violations.

Raw eggs were above uncovered lemons in the walk-in cooler. Raw shrimp was beside cooked duck, and beef was beside raw eggs in another cooler.

The ice machine had black build-up along its contact surface, and the inside of the microwave was unclean with old food debris.

The chicken was thawing at room temperature. Chicken and rice were directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Sauces and seasonings were not in their original containers and were unlabeled.

Among other violations, the hand sinks were being misused. For example, ice was inside the sink at the bar, and ice and straws were in the sink in the kitchen. The kitchen hand sink had no paper towels.

The facility had no device for testing sanitation levels in the dishwasher. Chemical bottles were unlabeled.

Jia Restaurant, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta, scored 55/U, down from 82/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
