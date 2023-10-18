Milton updates agreement with ClearGov

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

In 2020, Milton researched financial budgeting and transparency platforms and chose ClearGov for those services. The ClearGov platform has been well received by staff and the public.

Recently, the city drafted a new agreement to add the ClearPlans module to enhance the tracking of progress made on the city’s strategic plan goals and objectives.

Additionally, the city is removing the operating budget, personnel budget and digital budget book modules since these services are included in the city’s new enterprise resource planning system.

The change requires an additional $839.58 which will be addressed by savings in other categories within the department.

ClearGov was founded in 2015 to make it easier for citizens to better understand how their tax dollars were being spent. The company has evolved into a broader financial management software provider to help local governments provide budgeting information in a more transparent way for constituents to digest.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
