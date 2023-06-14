Comments on eroding streambank along Nancy Creek ends June 22

The public has an opportunity to comment with the Environmental Protection Division on a water quality improvement project designed to stabilize the eroding streambank along Nancy Creek in Sandy Springs.

A permit to encroach with 25-feet of state waters buffer will address the stream with an impairment parameter of fecal coliform and fish biota due to sedimentation. Land disturbing activities will include construction of a regenerative stormwater pipe and bank stabilization practices, accounting for a total buffer disturbance of 15,608 square feet, 622 linear feet. The project within Windsor Meadows Park is part of the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed. The completion of the project will enhance the riparian buffer to a functioning system, improve water quality and increase stormwater resiliency.

Comments will be accepted through June 22. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments on environmental issues only may be sent to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.