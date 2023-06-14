X

Comments on eroding streambank along Nancy Creek ends June 22

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

The public has an opportunity to comment with the Environmental Protection Division on a water quality improvement project designed to stabilize the eroding streambank along Nancy Creek in Sandy Springs.

A permit to encroach with 25-feet of state waters buffer will address the stream with an impairment parameter of fecal coliform and fish biota due to sedimentation. Land disturbing activities will include construction of a regenerative stormwater pipe and bank stabilization practices, accounting for a total buffer disturbance of 15,608 square feet, 622 linear feet. The project within Windsor Meadows Park is part of the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed. The completion of the project will enhance the riparian buffer to a functioning system, improve water quality and increase stormwater resiliency.

Comments will be accepted through June 22. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments on environmental issues only may be sent to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Fulton DA: Trump’s federal indictment will not impact our case1h ago

UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for Georgia counties ahead of afternoon storms
2h ago

Credit: Bloomberg

Why the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes matters
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot, killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station, police say
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot, killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station, police say
3h ago

Credit: Google Maps

Beltline buys more land near Westside Park for affordable housing
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton approves wedding venue in Crabapple
2h ago
Johns Creek denies request for coffee shop drive-through
4h ago
Juneteenth celebrations in north Fulton feature cultural performances, food and speakers
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
19h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top