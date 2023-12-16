Alpharetta’s agriculture program seeks green thumbs

The Alpharetta Community Garden is seeking volunteers to help with seed packaging. (Courtesy Alpharetta Community Garden)

Credit: Alpharetta Community Garden

The Alpharetta Community Garden is seeking volunteers to help with seed packaging. (Courtesy Alpharetta Community Garden)

Credit: Alpharetta Community Garden

Credit: Alpharetta Community Garden

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Membership has opened for Alpharetta’s 2024 Community Garden at Old Rucker Farm, 900 Rucker Road. Community garden growers with current plots who are not renewing are asked to have their plots cleaned out by Dec. 31. All plant debris should be removed and composted, all garden decor removed, weeded and additional soil added if necessary.

For those looking to get their garden gloves dirty, the community garden is seeking volunteers to help with seed packaging and the farm is seeking help planting, seeding trays, traying up, transplanting, labeling and more. Most of these activities are indoors and great for those who want to avoid cold weather.

Information: edillard@alpharetta.ga.us for seed packaging and sign up to volunteer at the farm at www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaFarmVolunteer.

Join the community garden as a home garden grower at www.tinyurl.com/AlphaCommunityGardener.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
