Henry County authorities issue rabies alert

A McDonough neighborhood is under a rabies alert.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County Animal Care and Control has issued a rabies alert for a McDonough neighborhood. According to officials, the department received a call March 11 stating that a raccoon had come into contact with a dog in the 100 block of Pleasant Grove Road.

The raccoon was taken to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for testing, and the results were positive for the rabies virus. A 45-day rabies alert has been issued for a half-mile area in and around the block where the animal was sighted. Residents should make sure all of their companion animals are up to date on vaccinations, and also be vigilant in monitoring the behavior of their own pets as well as surrounding wildlife.

Information: hcacc.org.

