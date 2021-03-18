Henry County authorities issue rabies alert

The raccoon was taken to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for testing, and the results were positive for the rabies virus. A 45-day rabies alert has been issued for a half-mile area in and around the block where the animal was sighted. Residents should make sure all of their companion animals are up to date on vaccinations, and also be vigilant in monitoring the behavior of their own pets as well as surrounding wildlife.

Information: hcacc.org.