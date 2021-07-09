ajc logo
Suwanee re-accredited as a Main Street America program

Suwanee has been designated as an Accredited 2021 Main Street America program, an honor they've held since 2000. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

For more than 20 years, Suwanee has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program. Earning this top tier accredited status again this year signifies Main Street America’s recognition of the city’s commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization, and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, supported the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours. Information: www.mainstreet.org.

Gwinnett cities currently participating in Main Street America include Buford, Braselton, Lawrenceville, Suwanee and Winder.

