Lilburn begins long-awaited intersection improvements

Lilburn officials recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hood Road/Bryson Park realignment project at the park entrance, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway.

The $4.3 million project will realign Lilburn School Road and Jennifer Drive, which currently form separate, stop-controlled intersections with Lawrenceville Highway. The plan will remove both intersections, allow the two roads to intersect, and create a roundabout just inside Bryson Park.

A third leg of the roundabout will be built to intersect with Lawrenceville Highway and align with Hood Road to the south. A traffic light will also be installed at this third point of the roundabout to eliminate three separate stop-controlled intersections.