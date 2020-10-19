Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation seeks nominations for Preservation Awards

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2021 Preservation Awards, an annual list of preservation projects and individuals in the state that have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.
The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Winners will be announced in April 2021, according to a press release. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
Categories:
- Excellence in Rehabilitation Awards recognize projects that make compatible use of a building through repair, alterations or additions while preserving features of the property that convey its historic value.
- Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation Awards recognize rehabilitation projects that also incorporate appropriate conservation and sustainable treatments to lessen a building’s environmental impact while preserving significant features that convey its historic significance.
- Excellence in Restoration Awards recognize exemplary restoration of historic structures. An accurate restoration project depicts the form, features and character of a historic building as it appeared at a particular period of time. Restoration requires sensitive upgrading of mechanical systems and other code-required work to make the site functional.
- Excellence in Preservation Awards recognize the appropriate preservation of historic resources and creative interpretations of historic sites.
- The Stewardship Award recognizes those who have ensured the preservation of historic properties through long-term care and maintenance, stabilization, protection or continuous family ownership.
- Preservation Service Awards recognize persons, groups, businesses and/or government entities that demonstrate exemplary activities and promotion of awareness in the field of historic preservation.
Information: www.GeorgiaTrust.org or 404-885-7817.