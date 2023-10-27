Forsyth’s household recycling event is Nov. 4

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 minute ago

A household hazardous waste event for recycling and disposal will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Cumming Fairgrounds lot 3, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB), the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and the city of Cumming are the sponsors of the free event.

Pre-registration is required only for Forsyth County residents and only for residential household hazardous waste.

Recycle or safely dispose of herbicides, pesticides, paint, electronics, cleaners, gasoline, antifreeze and other chemicals.

There is a limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle and a suggested $5 minimum donation to support KFCB programs.

More details can be found by calling 770-205-4573, emailing kfcb@forsythco.com or visiting KeepForsythCountyBeautiful.org.

