BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
X

Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain Park is July 1-5

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Stone Mountain Park will present the Fantastic Fourth Celebration at 7 p.m. July 1-5 at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

The event has been voted the “Best place to see fireworks in Atlanta” by Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers, a “Must-See Fireworks Show” by USA Today and one of Reader’s Digest’s picks for “America’s Most Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks.”

Nightly July 1-26, new this year is the “Music Across America Drone and Light Show,” which is presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety but with the same patriotic fireworks finale each night of the July 1-5 celebration.

The original laser show also will be offered occasionally.

Fees are $5 to $10 all ages for only the light show; $15 to $25 ages 3+ for the light show, one soft drink and unlimited popcorn and $19.99 to $28.99 ages 3+ for the light show, a dinner buffet, unlimited popcorn and a glow item.

The buffet dinner includes pulled bbq pork with kaiser bun, fried chicken, hot dog, pork and beans, potato salad, mac and cheese, rolls, cobbler or cookies, assorted bottled sodas and water.

Prices do not include tax or parking.

For tickets, go to StoneMountainPark.com/activity/events/fantastic-fourth-celebration.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade4h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
35m ago

Credit: AP

Will Trump’s Florida trial impact Georgia indictments?
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
2h ago

Credit: Toni Odejimi

Paine College to partner with Augusta National, others to invest in future
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

State survey on transportation ends July 17
10h ago
$10.3M given to DeKalb for park improvements
Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrated at DeKalb libraries
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
12h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top