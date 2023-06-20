Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain Park is July 1-5

Stone Mountain Park will present the Fantastic Fourth Celebration at 7 p.m. July 1-5 at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

The event has been voted the “Best place to see fireworks in Atlanta” by Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers, a “Must-See Fireworks Show” by USA Today and one of Reader’s Digest’s picks for “America’s Most Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks.”

Nightly July 1-26, new this year is the “Music Across America Drone and Light Show,” which is presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety but with the same patriotic fireworks finale each night of the July 1-5 celebration.

The original laser show also will be offered occasionally.

Fees are $5 to $10 all ages for only the light show; $15 to $25 ages 3+ for the light show, one soft drink and unlimited popcorn and $19.99 to $28.99 ages 3+ for the light show, a dinner buffet, unlimited popcorn and a glow item.

The buffet dinner includes pulled bbq pork with kaiser bun, fried chicken, hot dog, pork and beans, potato salad, mac and cheese, rolls, cobbler or cookies, assorted bottled sodas and water.

Prices do not include tax or parking.

For tickets, go to StoneMountainPark.com/activity/events/fantastic-fourth-celebration.