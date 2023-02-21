Registration is open for Cobb adult cornhole league

Registration is underway for Cobb County’s Spring Cornhole League that will play at the Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.
League play is scheduled to begin March 30 for a minimum of six weeks and a single elimination tournament.
Registration will remain open until leagues are full or until March 20.
Team fee is $50, and the individual fee is $25 for residents or $37.50 for nonresidents.
Register at bit.ly/3HURuNI.
Contact Brody Whitlock at 770-528-8862 or brody.whitlock@CobbCounty.org.
