Registration is open for Cobb adult cornhole league

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Registration is underway for Cobb County’s Spring Cornhole League that will play at the Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

League play is scheduled to begin March 30 for a minimum of six weeks and a single elimination tournament.

Registration will remain open until leagues are full or until March 20.

Team fee is $50, and the individual fee is $25 for residents or $37.50 for nonresidents.

Register at bit.ly/3HURuNI.

Contact Brody Whitlock at 770-528-8862 or brody.whitlock@CobbCounty.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta; home was targeted, police say
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

