BreakingNews
BREAKING | Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala benefit is Sept. 21

Credit: Foundation of Wesley Woods

Credit: Foundation of Wesley Woods

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
48 minutes ago
X

The Foundation of Wesley Woods will host the 34th annual Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Flourish by Legendary Events, 3143 Maple Drive, Atlanta.

Sept. 8 is the ticket deadline.

This year’s honorees are:

• J. Veronica Biggins, managing partner of Diversified Search Group’s Atlanta office, former assistant to President Bill Clinton and his director of Presidential Personnel.

• Governor Nathan Deal, the 82nd governor of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.

• The late Sandra Dunagan Deal, First Lady of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.

Since the event’s inception in 1990, 112 of Atlanta’s most exemplary leaders have been recognized.

Through this gala, greater than $7.8 million has been raised for charitable care, pastoral care and wellness programming at Wesley Woods.

More than 1,800 older adults reside throughout Wesley Woods in 10 residential communities across North Georgia.

The evening includes a reception, dinner and music followed by the awards ceremony with videos, remarks and conversation with each honoree.

WSB’s Candace Pressley will serve as emcee.

For Heroes, Saints & Legends tickets and sponsorship information, visit WesleyWoods.org/heroes.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Text: Phil Kloer / Staff; Photo: Mark Hill / CNN

Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19: ‘Is this a here-we-go-again?’6h ago

BREAKING
Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
18m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fourth inmate death reported this month inside Fulton County Jail
1h ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
37m ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
37m ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Financing issues prompt Portman to pare back Ponce development plans
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County

Registration is open for Fulton’s Citizens University
5h ago
National YMCA volunteers fill give-away backpacks
Coca-Cola Film Festival returns to Fox Theatre
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
8h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top