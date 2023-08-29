Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala benefit is Sept. 21

The Foundation of Wesley Woods will host the 34th annual Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Flourish by Legendary Events, 3143 Maple Drive, Atlanta.

Sept. 8 is the ticket deadline.

This year’s honorees are:

• J. Veronica Biggins, managing partner of Diversified Search Group’s Atlanta office, former assistant to President Bill Clinton and his director of Presidential Personnel.

• Governor Nathan Deal, the 82nd governor of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.

• The late Sandra Dunagan Deal, First Lady of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.

Since the event’s inception in 1990, 112 of Atlanta’s most exemplary leaders have been recognized.

Through this gala, greater than $7.8 million has been raised for charitable care, pastoral care and wellness programming at Wesley Woods.

More than 1,800 older adults reside throughout Wesley Woods in 10 residential communities across North Georgia.

The evening includes a reception, dinner and music followed by the awards ceremony with videos, remarks and conversation with each honoree.

WSB’s Candace Pressley will serve as emcee.

For Heroes, Saints & Legends tickets and sponsorship information, visit WesleyWoods.org/heroes.