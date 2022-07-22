Wild Georgia: Carolina chickadees may be moving north

In recent years, however, researchers at Villanova University have discovered that Carolina chickadees are spreading northward and the zone itself is shifting north at around 0.7 miles per year. A probable reason: climate change, which is making winters warmer.

But as Carolinas spread north, they will run into more black-caps. More interbreeding will occur. A high percentage of hybrid eggs, however, don’t hatch; those that do often produce chicks that are less fertile.

What it means for the two species’ future is unclear, but it might not bode well for either one.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The South Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins this weekend and will be visible at dark all next week in the southeastern sky, peaking at 15 meteors per hour on Thursday night and early Friday morning. The moon will be new on Thursday. Rising in the east sky are Mercury (very low) just before dawn; Venus, a few hours before sunrise; Mars, around 2 a.m.; Jupiter, around midnight; and Saturn, a few hours after dark.

