BreakingNews
UPDATE | Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta

What’s the meaning of your surname?

Credit: Special

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
40 minutes ago
X

I see a lot of advertisements online and perhaps on television tantalizing folks into thinking they can figure out their heritage based on the meaning of their surname.

First question is: Which surname? Which spelling? Is your family name the real family name or has it been shortened, translated, or adjusted?

I learned 30-odd years ago that my grandfather’s birth father was surnamed Humphries. So, checking on the origins of the name Thomas would be pretty useless, wouldn’t it?

People in the public eye often change their surnames and two recent celebrity deaths brought this to everyone’s attention. Tony Bennett was Anthony Benedetto, showing his Italian heritage, and Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) was born Paul Rubenfeld. Their families would know that and which name to study for a look at their heritage. But do you?

A Y-DNA test by a male member of the family who bears the surname in question is one way to be sure you are on the right track. The results of such a test can confirm that your surname, or some variant spelling thereof, is the one you want to research. Sometimes such a test can bring up variant spellings — shorter or longer, leaving the family wondering which way to turn if they wanted to research.

That is why you need to be looking at the records that your family left and follow that path to understand your heritage if that is your goal. It is also important to not be lured into thinking your family has a Coat of Arms based on the surname as that is not how it works. A coat of arms in England was given to a certain person, not a family, and their direct descendants.

Ask the right question

I learned years ago that people don’t “hear” the same question you think you asked. I once asked for a certain picture, and while I meant any picture, the relative said she didn’t have it. Later she found a different one. I should have asked for “any photograph. "

Endogamy

Endogamy refers to intermarriage and having offspring within the same group of people over and over again. Jewish, Acadian and island populations (including Ireland) are all good examples. DNA results can be skewed due to this.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW FINDINGS
Metro Atlanta population hits new high water mark45m ago

UPDATE
Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta
32m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb Schools weapons detection rollout: ‘Successful’ with some exceptions
1h ago

Georgia teacher pension vendor’s data hacked by Russian cybercrooks
1h ago

Georgia teacher pension vendor’s data hacked by Russian cybercrooks
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape
3h ago
The Latest

5 fruits that can help you eat your way to sleep
4h ago
OPINION: In after-school talks, let kids lead the conversation
9h ago
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
9h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top