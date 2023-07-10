TMZ provides first visual of Jamie Foxx since Atlanta hospitalization

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
26 minutes ago
X

TMZ is the first media outlet to procure video footage of Jamie Foxx since the actor entered an Atlanta hospital April 10 for an unspecified medical emergency.

The video shows Foxx on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday waving to fans. He doesn’t say anything but physically looks healthy.

He spent a couple of weeks in the Atlanta hospital before moving to a rehab facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, news which TMZ also broke at the time.

Foxx’s family has not said publicly what caused Foxx to be hospitalized and he has not been seen in public until now.

The 55-year-old actor and TV host was in metro Atlanta in early April finishing a movie for Netflix with Cameron Diaz called “Back in Action.” Producers of the movie, which spent three months in London and another month in metro Atlanta, had to use stunt doubles to finish the movie.

He has another Netflix film coming out July 21 called “They Cloned Tyrone,” a science fiction comedic mystery. The movie, about an unlikely trio uncovering a government cloning conspiracy, finished shooting in Atlanta in late 2020 and early 2021. Foxx stars with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs 42m ago

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in
17m ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
2h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
2h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
11m ago
The Latest

Steve Craig joins 99X after 15-year absence as mid-day host
28m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
2h ago
CNN digs into history of Black TV from multiple angles with ‘See It Loud’
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
17h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top