TMZ provides first visual of Jamie Foxx since Atlanta hospitalization

TMZ is the first media outlet to procure video footage of Jamie Foxx since the actor entered an Atlanta hospital April 10 for an unspecified medical emergency.

The video shows Foxx on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday waving to fans. He doesn’t say anything but physically looks healthy.

He spent a couple of weeks in the Atlanta hospital before moving to a rehab facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, news which TMZ also broke at the time.

Foxx’s family has not said publicly what caused Foxx to be hospitalized and he has not been seen in public until now.

The 55-year-old actor and TV host was in metro Atlanta in early April finishing a movie for Netflix with Cameron Diaz called “Back in Action.” Producers of the movie, which spent three months in London and another month in metro Atlanta, had to use stunt doubles to finish the movie.

He has another Netflix film coming out July 21 called “They Cloned Tyrone,” a science fiction comedic mystery. The movie, about an unlikely trio uncovering a government cloning conspiracy, finished shooting in Atlanta in late 2020 and early 2021. Foxx stars with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.