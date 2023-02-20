Peachtree City’s The Fred summer lineup includes Pat Benatar, Cheap Trick

Among the notable acts set to appear this summer include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo, 1980s rock/pop icon Rick Springfield, R&B acts Morris Day with Midnight Star, ‘70s rock band Grand Funk Railroad, Go Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle, rock group Cheap Trick and 1990s rock acts Toad the Wet Sprocket and Marcy Playground.

Cover bands include Departure, which plays Journey songs; Carpool, which covers Cars hits; and Interstellar Echoes, which pays tribute to Pink Floyd. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is also working with Windborne Productions’ the Music Of Def Leppard show to blend symphony sound with the band’s rock roots.