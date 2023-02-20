X
Peachtree City’s The Fred summer lineup includes Pat Benatar, Cheap Trick

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Others: Rick Springfield, Morris Day, Belinda Carlisle

It’s a Gen X party at the Fred Amphitheatre this spring and summer in Peachtree City, with the actual acts from the 1970s and 1980s interspersed with cover bands from the same era.

Among the notable acts set to appear this summer include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo, 1980s rock/pop icon Rick Springfield, R&B acts Morris Day with Midnight Star, ‘70s rock band Grand Funk Railroad, Go Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle, rock group Cheap Trick and 1990s rock acts Toad the Wet Sprocket and Marcy Playground.

Cover bands include Departure, which plays Journey songs; Carpool, which covers Cars hits; and Interstellar Echoes, which pays tribute to Pink Floyd. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is also working with Windborne Productions’ the Music Of Def Leppard show to blend symphony sound with the band’s rock roots.

Past Fred series ticket holders get first dibs on seats for series ticket packages as well as access to non-series concerts starting Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Everyone else will get to buy series tickets starting March 2. Series tickets can only be purchased via FreshTix at 678-701-6114 or in person at the Fred Amphitheater Box Office.

Individual tickets for all concerts will be available to the general public March 8 at amphitheater.org, calling FreshTix or in person at the box office.

More concerts will be announced at a later date. For all concerts, gates open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

The amphitheater fits about 2,500 people.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22: PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO with special guest CHRIS TRAPPER

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $720 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $600 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $440 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $75 - $85; Lawn - $55

Limited special VIP soundcheck upgrade packages are available for an additional fee. Check venue website for full details.

FRIDAY, MAY 5: CHEAP TRICK

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $570 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $510 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $360 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $60 - $70; Lawn - $45

FRIDAY, MAY 19: An Evening with DEPARTURE – The Journey Tribute Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $390 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $330 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $240 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $40 - $45; Lawn - $35

FRIDAY, JUNE 2: GRAND FUNK RAILROAD with special guest WET WILLIE

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $540 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $480 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $340 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $55 - $65; Lawn - $40

FRIDAY, JUNE 9: RICK SPRINGFIELD and SASHA HURTADO

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $540 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $380 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $62.50 - $72.50; Lawn - $50

SATURDAY, JUNE 10: TOAD THE WET SPROCKET and MARCY PLAYGROUND

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $390 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $280 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $45 - $55; Lawn - $40

VIP meet and greet package is available for an additional fee. Check website for full details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17: MORRIS DAY and MIDNIGHT STAR

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $540 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $380 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $67.50- $77.50; Lawn - $50

SATURDAY, JUNE 24: An Evening with Windborne’s Music of DEF LEPPARD with the ATLANTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $597 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $477 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $358 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $59.50 - $69.50; Lawn - $49.50

SATURDAY, JULY 1: BELINDA CARLISLE

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $390 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $280 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $50 - $55; Lawn - $40

SATURDAY, JULY 22: CARPOOL – #1 Cars Tribute Band and HYNDESIGHT – The Pretenders Experience

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $300 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $240 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $180 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $30 - $35; Lawn - $25

SATURDAY, AUG. 5: BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY presents “Saturday Night Fever”

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $390 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $330 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $240 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $40 - $45; Lawn - $30

. SATURDAY, AUG. 19: INTERSTELLAR ECHOS – A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $300 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $240 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $180 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $30 - $35; Lawn - $25

