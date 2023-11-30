Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 18 shooting in Atlanta

NBC renews Atlanta-filmed ‘Found’ for a second season

The Shanola Hampton show is the No. 1 drama on broadcast TV among Black viewers.
Shanola Hampton, left, and Brett Dalton in "Found." (Steve Swisher/NBC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Shanola Hampton, left, and Brett Dalton in "Found." (Steve Swisher/NBC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
30 minutes ago

NBC is giving freshman drama “Found” a second season.

The show, starring Shanola Hampton (”Shameless”) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (”Saved By The Bell”) and shot in metro Atlanta, received positive reviews when it debuted last fall and garnered solid ratings. It averaged 5.18 million viewers on traditional TV after seven days. (NBC does not reveal streaming numbers on Peacock.) It is also the No. 1 drama on broadcast TV among Black viewers.

Hampton plays Gabi Mosely, a public relations specialist and former kidnapping victim who runs a crisis management team that finds people, often from marginalized communities, who have gone missing. But she holds a secret that involves Gosselaar’s character, a secret revealed at the end of the first episode.

NBC’s other freshman scripted drama “The Irrational” starring Jesse L. Martin was also renewed.

“Found” finished production in February, three months before the writers went on strike and five months before the actors joined them. The series was originally going to air in the spring but NBC pushed its debut to October.

The actors strike only ended three weeks ago and productions are now starting back. ABC crime drama “Will Trent,” also shot in Atlanta, is expected to start production of its second season Dec. 4.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top