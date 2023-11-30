NBC renews Atlanta-filmed ‘Found’ for a second season

NBC is giving freshman drama “Found” a second season.
The show, starring Shanola Hampton (”Shameless”) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (”Saved By The Bell”) and shot in metro Atlanta, received positive reviews when it debuted last fall and garnered solid ratings. It averaged 5.18 million viewers on traditional TV after seven days. (NBC does not reveal streaming numbers on Peacock.) It is also the No. 1 drama on broadcast TV among Black viewers.
Hampton plays Gabi Mosely, a public relations specialist and former kidnapping victim who runs a crisis management team that finds people, often from marginalized communities, who have gone missing. But she holds a secret that involves Gosselaar’s character, a secret revealed at the end of the first episode.
NBC’s other freshman scripted drama “The Irrational” starring Jesse L. Martin was also renewed.
“Found” finished production in February, three months before the writers went on strike and five months before the actors joined them. The series was originally going to air in the spring but NBC pushed its debut to October.
The actors strike only ended three weeks ago and productions are now starting back. ABC crime drama “Will Trent,” also shot in Atlanta, is expected to start production of its second season Dec. 4.
