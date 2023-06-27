BreakingNews
Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
X

Jessica Alba to shoot sports drama ‘Flash Before The Bang’ in Atlanta in September

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Daniel Durant from ‘CODA’ is among the stars set to be on the film about an all-deaf high school track team.

Jessica Alba is starring in an upcoming sports drama “Flash Before the Bang” that is set to begin shooting in September in Atlanta.

Others cast for the film include Russell Harvard (”Fargo”) and Daniel Durant (”CODA”).

The film is based on the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team who overcame discrimination and adversity on their way to an unprecedented victory against much larger Oregon public schools to become the Oregon State Track & Field Champions in 1986.

More than half of the characters in the cast will be deaf and portrayed by deaf actors.

“Flash Before the Bang” comes from deaf writer-director Jevon Whetter, whose experience the story is based. Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are among the producers, along with Alba.

This appears to be the first time Alba has shot a movie in Georgia.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mallika Vora

Kicked out of U.S., former Atlanta chef now celebrated in Mexico7h ago

Credit: ABC

BREAKING: Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
28m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

At battery plant fueled by EV incentives, Kemp slams federal green energy perks
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Feds award $25M to ramp up Beltline construction
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HULU/R.E.M.

R.E.M. partners with Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ for special ‘Strange Currencies’ video
18m ago
Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
28m ago
Bounce TV recounts the life of Atlanta civil rights leader Xernona Clayton
3h ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top