Jessica Alba to shoot sports drama ‘Flash Before The Bang’ in Atlanta in September

Jessica Alba is starring in an upcoming sports drama “Flash Before the Bang” that is set to begin shooting in September in Atlanta.

Others cast for the film include Russell Harvard (”Fargo”) and Daniel Durant (”CODA”).

The film is based on the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team who overcame discrimination and adversity on their way to an unprecedented victory against much larger Oregon public schools to become the Oregon State Track & Field Champions in 1986.

More than half of the characters in the cast will be deaf and portrayed by deaf actors.

“Flash Before the Bang” comes from deaf writer-director Jevon Whetter, whose experience the story is based. Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are among the producers, along with Alba.

This appears to be the first time Alba has shot a movie in Georgia.