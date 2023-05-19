INTERVIEW: TBS’s ‘I Survived Bear Grylls’ challenges contestants to recreate his hairiest moments

For the challenges, he and the producers built what he dubbed a “wilderness arena, a mini-Hunger Games dome. Enter at your own peril! We had four different areas and built these mini-disaster environments. I’d give the crew these designs, and they did an amazing job.”

He had a hard timing guessing who would ultimately win the money each episode: “You’d think it’s the big brawny dude but he ends up panicking and bumbling while a low-key woman does amazing work and becomes the unsung hero. Courage is often quietly held and slowly emerges and surprises the person themselves.”

Grylls said his long-standing philosophy is stay humble in the wild. “Mother Nature is like your mama,” he said. “If you respect her, she’ll treat you right. If you disrespect her, you’ll get a lesson you’ll never forget.”

Now 48, Grylls said he has become more cognizant of the angel on his shoulder. “Young guys sometimes charge in when they should have stopped and listened to themselves saying that something isn’t quite right,” he said. “I’ve ended up in flash floods and avalanches. I now listen to that inner voice.”

He said he has already been able to sell the “I Survived Bear Grylls” concept to multiple countries beyond America. “We’ll have local hosts on different shows,” he said. “Sometimes a show has an energy. This particular one I think is inspiring and empowering.”

IF YOU WATCH

“I Survived Bear Grylls,” Thursdays at 9 p.m. on TBS and available on TBS on demand